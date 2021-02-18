DCSO investigating suspected arson fire at Sisters home

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected arson fire at a home in Sisters Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the fire at 152 North Larch St. around 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Jayson Janes.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and the fire was quickly extinguished.

An investigator from the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s Office and a Detective from the Oregon State Police Arson Unit also responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

That investigation later revealed the origin of the fire was on the exterior of the home and the cause was suspected to be arson. The damage to the home is estimated to be $75,000.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Fire Marshall’s Office and the OSP Arson Unit on the investigation.

Investigators asking for the public’s help with any information related to the fire.

If you have any information, contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.