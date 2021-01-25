DCSO investigating shooting of SUV near homeless campsite west of Sisters

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants the public’s help tracking down someone who shot at an SUV next to a homeless campsite near Sisters.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said deputies received a report of someone shooting at the truck in the area of Forest Service Road 1510 near the 450 spur about five miles west of Sisters.

A green mid-1990’s Chevrolet Tahoe had been shot multiple times. This SUV was very close to a tent that was being used for housing, Janes said.

The occupants of the camp called 911 and deputies responded to the area and were assisted by a US Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer.

Additionally, a USFS Law Enforcement K-9 responded to search the area extensively, however, no suspects were found.

In the last week, deputies have conducted multiple interviews and have searched the area for additional evidence.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911, if they have any further information on this case.

The investigation is active and ongoing.