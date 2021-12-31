DCSO investigating report of family dog shot, killed near Cline Butte

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that an off-leash dog was shot and killed Friday morning near Cline Butte.

The family tells us they were hiking with their two dogs just before 8 a.m. when one of them ran off to investigate something in the area.

That’s when they heard four gunshots and the husky mix, Mateo, was found dead.

A vehicle was heard leaving the area, but was not seen by the dog owner, said Sgt. Aaron Harding.

The owner suspected the subject who shot his dog possibly mistook it for a coyote, Harding said.

It’s legal to hunt coyotes in that area.

If you know anyone who was hunting in the Cline Butte area Friday morning or have any other information, call the non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.