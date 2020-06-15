DCSO investigating 2019 use of force arrest; image appears to show knee on suspect’s neck

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson on Monday said he has launched an investigation into an alleged image from a use of force arrest last year that appears to show a deputy with a knee on the neck of a suspect.

Nelson said he was just made aware of the incident Monday morning and would “investigate it thoroughly.”

“The neck is considered a sensitive area when you’re taking someone into custody or using force,” he said. “So we’ll review the situation and we will take the action necessary to remedy the situation.”

He said he would release a redacted version of the report soon.

A Facebook user last week posted a video screenshot of the alleged incident to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page post from late May.

The Sheriff’s Office post was the joint statement from the Oregon Police Chiefs, Sheriffs, and State Police Superintendent condemning the “reprehensible actions and tactics demonstrated in Minneapolis that resulted in the tragic death of George Floyd.”

A former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, causing Floyd to lose consciousness and later die. The incident has prompted worldwide outcry over police brutality and put law enforcement use of force tactics under the microscope.

You can watch Nelson’s full statement to Central Oregon Daily News and see the image in question below.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.