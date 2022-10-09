DCSO confirms suspicious death on Los Serranos Dr. in Bend as a murder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspicious death in east Bend as a murder, according to Sergeant Jayson Janes.

DCSO deputies received a report about a man who had died on Los Serranos Dr. at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The death of the 70-year-old Bend man was quickly ruled to be suspicious, Janes said.

Central Oregon Daily News visited the scene at around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning and DCSO deputies were still at the scene on the 21000 block of Los Serranos Drive, at a home surrounded by caution tape.

DCSO said they do not believe there is a suspect in the vicinity of the crime scene.

If you heard or observed anything suspicious in the area, please contact the Sheriff’s Office.

