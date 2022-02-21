DCSO investigates mysterious booms felt from Sisters to Bend to Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they located the site of loud explosions heard Sunday evening across the High Desert.

With the help of Oregon State Police bomb squad, they discovered the explosions took place south of Jordan Rd. near Fryrear Butte.

“Based on evidence located at the scene, detectives believe the explosions were possibly caused by Tannerite or similar exploding type targets,” Sgt. Jayson Janes told Central Oregon Daily News via email on Monday.

He said they received over 70 reports of explosions, which began at around 9:01 p.m. Sunday evening.

He said calls came in from the Sisters and Redmond areas, and that there are deputies and detectives still currently investigating and they will release more information as it becomes available.

According to social media posts, the loud booms could be heard and felt from Sisters to Bend to Redmond.

Redmond resident Sarah Hagen said she heard the blast from her apartment near the center of town at around 9:40 p.m.

“It shook my windows in my apt,” she wrote via Facebook messenger on Monday. “Scared and woke up my parrots. I thought someone had crashed outside.”

Hagen didn’t see anything going on when she looked outside.

Kyndall Birch, another Redmond resident, said it felt like “a loud, quick thunder boom.”

“Shook the house and we went outside to see if there was a crash. My dog freaked out,” she said.

Others, like Jennifer Gleason, reported hearing and feeling two separate booms near Fryear Rd. outside Sisters.

“A second blast and shaking of the house just occurred at 9:43 PM.” she commented late Sunday evening. “It felt closer to our house than the first one. My husband strongly believes that this is happening in the canyon down Warren Road.”

