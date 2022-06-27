DCSO in search of ‘forever homes’ for 4 pigs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced the adoption availability of four pigs on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Gertrude, Thomas, Tulip and Poppy have all received recent veterinary care and are ready to find a new home.

Two-year-old Gertrude was taken in by DCSO in the summer of 2021 as a stray. She is “friendly after she gets to know the person,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Thomas was born last November, is comfortable being around people and will greet you at the gate.

He will mature at approximately 600 lbs and therefore needs space to stretch his legs.

Thomas’ friendly demeanor does not stop at people as he gets along with other pigs, goats and sheep too.

The pig is up to date on his vaccinations and was castrated earlier this year.

Two older female pigs are also being offered, Tulip and Poppy. They were abandoned in October 2021.

They are both full grown and weigh around 600 lbs each. Unlike Gertrude and Thomas, Tulip and Poppy are more reserved around people unless they know there’s food in hand.

Tulip was pregnant when she arrived at DCSO’s ranch and gave birth to a litter in November 2021. Both female pigs have their deworming and vaccination shots.

If you are interested in Gertrude, Thomas or Tulip and Poppy, you can reach out to Technician Mariya Leufven at 541-588-0869.