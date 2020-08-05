DCSO identifies remains found off China Hat Road

The human remains found Monday on Forest Service land south of Bend have been identified as a 48-year-old homeless man who went missing about six months ago, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. William Bailey said medical records and an implanted device recovered with the remains identified the man as Dirk Shelden Bock.

Someone walking their dog in the area off China Hat Road discovered Bock’s remains Monday morning.

Based on the investigation and a witness statement, Bock was last seen about six months ago when he walked away from the vehicle he was living in, about one mile from where he was located, Bailey said.

The Medical Examiner plans to list Bock’s cause of death as a medical event due to cold exposure.

Bock’s next of kin has been notified.