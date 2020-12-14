DCSO: Dispute leads to Bend man shooting his adult son at homeless camp

A Bend man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly shooting his adult son during an argument at a homeless camp, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said deputies responded to a camp off China Hat Road after a reported shooting around 11 a.m.

The caller said 57-year-old Dwanye Dittmer shot his adult son.

Deputies responded to the area and talked to the people involved, Janes said.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to St. Charles in Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives ended up serving a search warrant on the trailer where the alleged shooting took place, Janes said.

Based on statements made by the victim, witnesses, and evidence seized at the location, Dittmer was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and negligently wounding another.