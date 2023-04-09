DCSO Deputy dragged, uninjured, during traffic stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy was dragged a short distance attempting to take a Redmond man into custody during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday along the Cline Falls Highway west of Redmond.

Deputies were called to the Cline Falls Mobile Home Park for a restraining order violation.

A woman called 911 reporting her boyfriend, identified as 47-year-old Jason Wagner, was at the residence ramming her unoccupied vehicle according to Sergeant Jason Wall with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Hours earlier Wagner was served with a restraining order and removed from the residence.

The woman reported that Wagner was intoxicated and had driven away from the scene.

The first responding deputy was able to locate Wagner on a gravel pullout along the Cline Falls Highway and attempted to make an arrest.

“The deputy was dragged a short distance by Wagner’s vehicle when Wagner resisted being taken into custody and fled the traffic stop,” said Sergeant Wall.

A another deputy used spike strips to stop Wagner, who was then taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The first responding deputy, who was not identified, was uninjured in the altercation and returned to patrol duties immediately after the incident.

Wagner was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with Escape II, Restraining Order Violation, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief I, DUII, and Resisting Arrest.