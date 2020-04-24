DCSO deputy and Sheriff’s stepson resign amid misconduct inquiry

Three law enforcement officers, including Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson’s stepson, have resigned amid internal investigations into misconduct during a police academy training session last year.

The Oregonian reported Deschutes County Sheriff Deputy Joseph DeLance resigned April 16th and Oregon State Police rookie officers Dylan Hansen and Austin C. Daugherty resigned on Thursday.

Daugherty is the stepson of Sheriff Nelson and Bend Police Officer Lisa Nelson.

The Marion County DA office investigated the incident, which happened in October at a Department of Public Safety Standards and Training campus dorm room.

In February, the Marion County DA announced he would not file criminal charges against the three.

Upon receiving the findings of the Marion County DA’s office regarding the investigation, Deputy DeLance was placed on paid administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation started.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. William Bailey said the agency will conduct its own internal investigation into the incident to determine whether DeLance violated any office policies.

“Deputy DeLance will be afforded due process during this internal investigation and have legal representation,” Bailey said.

According to the Marion County DA’s memo, the incident involved an injury suffered by a police recruit the night of October 17th, 2019 while he was practicing defensive tactics with three other police recruits in a dorm room.

DeLance, Daugherty and Hansen were attending the Basic Police Academy along with Dustyn Matlock on behalf of their respective law enforcement agencies, according to the memo.

Matlock suffered significant injuries including a brain bleed and spinal fracture.

On Friday, Bailey released this statement:

“Joseph DeLance has resigned his position with the Sheriff’s Office after allegations of misconduct. The internal affairs investigation that was being conducted has now been closed, as he is no longer an employee.”