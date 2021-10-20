DCSO captain resigns; was on paid leave during internal investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office captain placed on paid administrative leave earlier this year during an investigation into alleged policy violations has resigned.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is complete and personnel action was taken.

Capt. Deron McMaster resigned on Sept. 21, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was placed on leave in early April.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said anytime DCSO gets information alleging a policy violation, the agency will completely investigate the allegation and decide if any action is necessary.

The investigation did not include criminal allegations, Janes said.

No other details of the investigation have been released, but McMaster reportedly did file a tort claim with the county against Sheriff Shane Nelson and two men handling the investigation.

According to DCSO’s website, McMaster was hired by the agency in 1993.

He first served as a patrol deputy and was promoted to captain in 2015.

He last served as the Corrections Division Commander.