DCSO: Calif. man arrested for kidnapping, rape of 19-year-old Terrebonne woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested Sunday in Redmond after he kidnapped and raped his former girlfriend and drove her to California before bringing her back to her home in Terrebonne five days later, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Ron Brown said 27-year-old Jeffrey D. Waller of Vallejo, Calif. was charged with kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, coercion, menacing and fourth-degree assault.

The incident started early on June 15th when Waller suspected the victim, a 19-year-old woman he had been in a relationship with previously, was dating someone new and drove to her house.

Waller and the victim had been separated for several months but remained acquaintances, Brown said.

He convinced the woman to get in his vehicle by threatening to hurt her family members.

After Waller drove off, the woman noticed he had disabled the inside door handle preventing her from being able to get out of the car.

Waller assaulted the woman before driving to his home in California, Brown said.

Over the next few days, the woman was able to convince Waller to drive her back to Oregon.

Waller brought her back early on Sunday.

Brown said detectives were able to determine that Waller was still in the Redmond area and they found him at a motel.

Members of the DCSO SWAT team were brought in and they were able to arrest him without incident.