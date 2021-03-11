DCSO busts suspected meth operation near Bend elementary school; 2 arrested

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday busted a suspected meth operation in a home near a Bend elementary school.

Christopher Jansik, 36, of Bend, was taken to jail on multiple charges including unlawful manufacturing, possession and delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school and the unlawful delivery of heroin with 1,000 feet of a school.

Amy Jo Sapp, 41, of La Pine was jailed on an outstanding warrant as well as for giving false information to police and frequenting a place where controlled substances were used.

According to Det. Sgt. Doug Sullivan, the DCSO Street Crimes unit had received information recently from concerned citizens that the occupants in a home in the 2000 block of Daggett Lane were involved in illegal drug activity.

The location is close to Ensworth Elementary School and Al Moody Park.

The Street Crimes Unit launched an investigation and was able to get enough evidence to get a search warrant for Jansik’s home.

On Wednesday detectives and the DCSO SWAT Team conducted the warrant at the home and found evidence of drug sales and commercial amounts of illegal drugs, Sullivan said.

Additionally, detectives recovered a handgun and more than $1,000 in cash.

Jansik was taken to St. Charles in Bend for an assessment before he was taken to jail.