DCSO: Bend Uber driver attacked by passenger, successfully defends herself

A Bend man was arrested late Saturday after attacking a female Uber driver, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. James McLaughlin said 52-year-old Mark Mastalir was intoxicated and asked the Uber driver to take him to a home on Skyline Ranch Road, although he didn’t specify a specific address.

While she was driving, Mastalir attacked her by pulling her hair and grabbing her arm, which caused the vehicle to swerve into traffic and onto the road’s shoulder, McLaughlin said.

After the car stopped, the driver and Mastalir fought outside. McLaughlin said the woman fought off Mastalir with pepper spray, a handheld stun gun and a collapsible baton.

Several deputies responded to the scene after the driver called 911 at 11:56 p.m. She was treated by medics and taken to St. Charles.

Deputies found Mastalir nearby and arrested him. He had severe cuts on his head and was treated by medics before being taken to St. Charles.

Mastalir was later booked into the Deschutes County Jail on the charges of Kidnap 2nd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Coercion, Menacing, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Resisting Arrest.