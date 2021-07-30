DCSO: Bend man arrested for distributing child porn

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 22-year-old Bend man was arrested Thursday after a month-long investigation into the distribution of child pornography, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyler Gaede was charged with 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and 10 counts of second-degree child sex abuse.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said detectives received a tip in June from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about Gaede being in possession of images of child sex abuse.

After receiving the tip, detectives began investigating Gaede.

Detectives applied for and were granted a search warrant to seize Gaede’s electronics.

Janes said detectives executed this search warrant in the beginning of July and seized various electronic devices from a home in the 25000 block of Elk Lane in Bend.

Warrants were then granted to search those devices, and they were analyzed by DCSO Digital Forensic detectives.

Additional search warrants were granted for online accounts used and operated by Gaede.

The search of these accounts revealed numerous images of child sex abuse and Gaede’s involvement in the distribution of child pornography, Janes said.

On Thursday, detectives once again interviewed Gaede and he was arrested and taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization.

NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.