DCSO: Bend man arrested after assault, standoff with SWAT

A Bend man was arrested on assault charges early Wednesday after a standoff with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

DCSO Lt. William Bailey said deputies were dispatched around 1:21 a.m. to a home in the 67000 block of Harrington Loop Road north of Tumalo after someone reported an assault at the home.

Deputies learned 49-year-old Thomas Lingo had allegedly assaulted another man at the home and pointed a gun at him.

Bailey said Lingo lived in the living quarters of a horse trailer on the property. The victim was staying in the main home with his grandmother.

Deputies, Bend Police officers and Oregon State Police troopers arrived at the home and tried to contact Lingo.

DSCO’s SWAT team then arrived and was able to help the victim and other family members in the home leave safely.

They were then able to take Lingo into custody and recover the gun, Bailey said.

Lingo was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with fourth-degree assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The City of Bend Police Department supported with a drone and armored vehicle during the incident.

DCSO would like to thank Bend PD and the Oregon State Police for their assistance.