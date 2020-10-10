DCSO asks for public’s help locating 84-year-old Bend man with dementia

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Leo Blondo, a 84-year-old Bend man with dementia.

Blondo was last seen leaving the La Pine Post Office at around 3:50 p.m. on Friday. Blondo said he was going to Arizona, according to Sergeant Jayson Janes.

Janes said Blondo is driving a champagne-color Chevrolet Silverado cab truck. The truck’s license plate is 401 CME.

Blondo was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan flannel shirt, suspenders and black shoes.

If you see Blondo, DCSO asks you to call the Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911.