DCSO arrests 3 in separate illegal pot grow busts

Three people were arrested Wednesday after four illegal pot grows were busted in Deschutes County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sgt. William Bailey said marijuana enforcement detectives with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Deschutes County Marijuana Enforcement Team, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, served multiple search warrants from Sunriver to Redmond.

The first search warrant was executed at a residence on Zagt Lane, south of Sunriver, the site of a lengthy investigation.

Detectives located and seized more than 350 marijuana plants in various stages of growth to support a steady supply of usable marijuana, as well as approximately 16 pounds of processed marijuana, Bailey said.

Detectives also encountered unsanitary conditions where the marijuana was being produced, to include suspected black mold, which reinforces the health concerns associated with illegal marijuana grows.

A second search warrant was served on Bozeman Trail, east of Bend where detectives seized about 200 pounds of processed marijuana and 17 pounds of marijuana extract. Additionally, about $127,000 in cash and multiple firearms were located and seized.

Additional search warrants were served at a residence on NW 15th Street in Redmond and a storage unit in NW Redmond in connection with this investigation.

Arrested were 42-year-old Joshua Lippincott, 40-year-old Amber Kirkendall and 44-year-old Ryder Bye. They were all taken to the Deschutes County Jail on multiple drug-related charges.