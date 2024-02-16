DCSO: Arrest of fentanyl trafficker in Bend ends long investigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff Office says a warrant that led to the arrest of 54-year-old Jeffery Jack Cluff of Bend ends a long-term fentanyl trafficking investigation.

According to the jail register, Cluff is charged with multiple drug offenses, he also had an outstanding warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

The full release from DCSO can be read below:

On February 14th, 2024, detectives with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit (SCU) concluded a long-term investigation into the possession and distribution of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine in Deschutes County with the arrest of Cluff.

SCU detectives identified Cluff as a fentanyl trafficker in Deschutes County through several separate investigations indicating that Cluff was a primary source of supply for localized fentanyl distribution.

Detectives from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, working alongside detectives from the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team developed enough investigative information to secure a search warrant for Cluff’s residence, near the Bend Airport.

Narcotics detectives coordinated a traffic stop utilizing the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Target Team (CATT) resulting in the arrest of Cluff and seizure of a criminal amount of powder fentanyl packaged for delivery.

Narcotics detectives then executed a search warrant at Cluff’s trailer and seized a commercial quantity of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, a commercial quantity of suspected powdered fentanyl and a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

As a result of the investigation investigators learned Cluff maintained a connection with a Drug Trafficking Organization in the Portland area which served as his source of fentanyl supply. Cluff would purchase large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine from this source and redistribute the controlled substance to localized dealers within Deschutes County as well as directly distributing the controlled substance to local users.

The SCU Detectives investigative information shows Cluff was operating in the capacity of the head of this localized drug trafficking organization. Cluff was arrested and lodged at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail on the above-mentioned charges.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit would like to thank the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team for their assistance with information that aided in this investigation.