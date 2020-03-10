DCSO announces dates for mandatory boater education classes, boat inspections

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is pleased to announce the return of our free Mandatory Boater Education training classes as well as a pre-season opportunity to have your motorized boat inspected.

Oregon law requires Oregon residents 12 years of age and older who operate powered boats of more than 10 hp, to obtain their Mandatory Boater Education card.

Failure to have a card under the above conditions might result in a $110 fine. This card is not a license to operate a boat, as there is no such requirement in Oregon. Once a boater receives their card, it never has to be renewed. There is a one-time $10 cost to receive your card and duplicate cards are available for $8.

Boat operators can also access the testing material and take the test on-line through the Oregon State Marine Board website, but there is generally a fee associated with the test and receiving a certificate.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office offers four, three hour classes free of charge that accomplishes the same goal. Students watch a video, are given information pertaining to specific Oregon laws and requirements and have the opportunity to ask questions.

Students then take a 75 question multiple choice test; a minimum score of 70% is needed to pass. The tests are graded at the class and once a student has passed, they receive all necessary paperwork and information on how to receive their card from the Oregon State Marine Board.

2020 Class Dates are April 18th, May 9th, June 13th and August 8th

All classes run from 9am-12pm and are held at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office in Bend (63333 Hwy 20 West). There is no sign up or registration for the class, but please arrive a few minutes prior to the start of the class to check in. For additional information, go to www.sheriff.deschutes.org, or www.boatoregon.com or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-388-6501.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office will also be providing an opportunity for boaters to have their boats inspected at three different locations in Deschutes County.

The inspections will be offered on April 11th at Big Country RV in Redmond, Sportsman’s Warehouse in Bend and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office substation in La Pine.

DCSO Marine Deputies and Volunteers will be present at the above locations on April 11th, between 9am-3pm.

Lastly, the DCSO Marine and OHV Patrol units will be at the Sportsman’s Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo center, March 12th-15th.

Stop by our booth and get caught up on the latest information related to boating, operating OHV’s and more.