DCBS offers up to $1,200 to Oregonians who need to quarantine but don’t have sick leave

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has distributed $2 million to more than 2,000 people and still has more funds to give through its COVID-19 Temporary Paid Leave Program.

The state program helps people who work in Oregon and need to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 exposure, but don’t have access to COVID-19-related paid sick leave.

Employees can apply online for the program on the state’s website. Those who qualify will receive a $120 per-day payment for up to 10 working days — $1,200 in total — for the time they need to quarantine.

According to DCBS, applicants must meet all of the following requirements to be eligible for the program:

Work in Oregon and required to file an Oregon personal income tax return.

Directed to quarantine by a local or tribal public health authority or health care provider because of exposure to someone infected or have COVID-19-related symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis.

Not able to work (including telework) because you need to quarantine or isolate.

Do not expect to earn more than $60,000 individually or $120,000 jointly in 2020.

Employer does not provide COVID-19-related paid sick leave or have exhausted available COVID-19-related paid sick leave.

Are not applying for unemployment insurance benefits for the time off due to quarantine or isolation.

Are not applying for workers’ compensation benefits for the time off due to quarantine or isolation or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Are not seeking or using benefits from similar COVID-19 quarantine relief programs in Oregon or another state.

Are not applying for or receiving other forms of paid leave from your employer during your quarantine or isolation, such as banked sick leave or vacation leave.

Are not laid off or furloughed by your employer.

Must have notified your employer that you need to quarantine or isolate.

Can claim only one quarantine period.

Not self-employed.

The available funds are limited, so the program is available only to quarantine periods that were in place on or after Sept. 16. Applicants can only claim one quarantine period.

The program was funded by the $30 million that Oregon received from the federal government to help Oregon respond to the pandemic.