Downtown Bend Business Association to host social media event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Have a favorite Downtown Bend business?

Here’s your chance to give them a virtual high-five.

The Downtown Bend Business Association will host a “Compliment a Downtown Bend Business” social media event Jan. 27-30th.

During the four-day event, shoppers and patrons will post a picture of their favorite downtown business, write a post about why they love the business and use the hashtag #ComplimentDowntownBend.

“The past few years have been especially difficult for our local business owners and employees. To top it off, we’re now faced with another COVID-19 variant, staffing shortages, and constant changes to business hours,” according to the event announcement. “With the inevitable burnout feeling all of us are having, we wanted to present an opportunity to bring smiles to our local businesses in Downtown Bend.”

Through the hashtag, the DBBA will be watching and monitoring social media activity and share these posts through the Downtown Bend Facebook and Instagram Accounts.

The DBBA will tag the business in this post and have a collection of these compliments on our January blog on the Downtown Bend website.

“The DBBA Board of Directors wanted to focus on kindness in the downtown district in 2022,” says Mindy Aisling, Executive Director of the DBBA, “It is time to lift up our small businesses, their staff, and celebrate all that they bring our community.”

The DBBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the vitality of Downtown Bend.

They are responsible for daily cleaning, downtown marketing, flower baskets, banners, events, snow removal and advocacy for the downtown area.

The DBBA welcomes volunteers and donations from those who share their passion for Downtown Bend.