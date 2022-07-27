Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill not highest priority in House, report says

by Travis Pittman

If you’re hoping for Daylight Saving Time to become permanent after the U.S. Senate unexpectedly passed the measure earlier this year, don’t hold your breath.

The Hill reports that the House is in no hurry to take up the measure. The outlet reports that disagreements remain over the bill’s language along with a general consensus among House leaders that other issues are currently more important. Those include inflation, shooting massacres and the future of abortion and same-sex marriage.

“We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-NJ, Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told The Hill. “If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

RELATED: Senate approves bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in 2023

Should Daylight Saving Time become permanent? Yes No No...Standard Time should become permanent. Results Vote Should Daylight Saving Time become permanent? Yes 296 ( 56.06 % ) No 42 ( 7.95 % ) No...Standard Time should become permanent. 190 ( 35.98 % ) Back Coming Soon Should Daylight Saving Time become permanent? Yes 296 ( 56.06 % ) No 42 ( 7.95 % ) No...Standard Time should become permanent. 190 ( 35.98 % ) Back

The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval from the House, and the signature of President Joe Biden, to become law.

Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized Daylight Saving Time. But they generally include that Congress has to move first.

Proponents of permanent Daylight Saving Time suggest it provides more safety since daylight lasts longer into the evening and it allows families to spend more time outside together. But opponents note that it means the sun rises later during the winter months. That means in the northern part of the U.S., children may be walking or biking to school in the dark.

Those who prefer staying permanently on Standard Time cite the health benefits, such as normalizing circadian rhythms.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.