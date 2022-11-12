Davis helps UC Irvine shock No. 21 Oregon

by The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — DJ Davis scored 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers, as UC Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56. Dawson Baker added 11 points for UC Irvine (2-0), which is picked to finish fourth in the Big West Conference this season.

The Anteaters made 12-of-28 3-pointers.

The Ducks were led by N’Faly Dante with 20 points while Nate Bittle added 10.

Oregon shot 32.7% from the field, including 4-for-21 on 3-pointers.

UC Irvine built a 35-22 lead at halftime and stretched the margin when Bent Leuchten scored to open the second half and Devin Tillis added a three-point play to push the lead to 40-22.

Dante made a free throw to cut the lead to 42-26 with 18:03 left to play, but the Ducks couldn’t get much closer the rest of the game.