Dave Matthews Band coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer

Dave Matthews Band is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this summer. It comes as the band is about to release its new album.

The band will appear in Bend on Aug. 29. The gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $115 plus service fees.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 14, at 10:00 AM local time until Thursday, February 16, at 10:00 PM through the Citi Entertainment program.

General onsale will be Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM

The tour will come on the heels of the band’s new album, “Walk Around The Moon,” on May 19. The album is now available for pre-order. The first single, “Madman’s Eyes,” is now out.