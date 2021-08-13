Dave Matthews Band to require proof of vaccine/negative COVID test for Bend show

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Everyone attending the Dave Matthews Band concert at Les Schwab Amphitheater on Sept. 8th must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show.

Children under 12 can attend the show if they can provide proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours as well.

“We encourage all fans to wear a mask, especially when social distancing is not possible,” the band posted on its Facebook page.

The LSA website has been updated.

Live Nation Entertainment, the company that books concerts for The Old Mill District, told Central Oregon Daily News that artists will be able to decide whether proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test are required at the venue.