Dave Matthews Band coming back to Bend this summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dave Matthews Band is returning to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this summer. Tickets go on sale next month for the Aug. 27 show.

General onsale will be Feb. 16 at 10:00 a.m. online or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

The band will follow it up with three shows at the Gorge Amphitheater in George, Wash.

RELATED: Sarah McLachlan coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater in May

RELATED: Styx, Foreigner and John Waite tour hits Bend next summer

Here is the announcement on the Hayden Homes Amphitheater website:

Since crashing into the pop and funk-laced jam scene in the mid-90s, GRAMMY Award-winning Dave Matthews Band has dazzled dedicated fans for decades with electric live performances of favorites “Ants Marching,” “What Would You Say,” “Satellite” and “Stay (Wasting Time),” among other. They gave us a stellar performance in 2023, and we’re amped to welcome them back to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater stage for another night of eclectic summer fun.

With the 2024 summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will be introducing new sustainability measures as part of its “On The Road To Zero Waste” initiative – a partnership with Live Nation. The aim is to minimize the concerts’ footprint even further – with the goal to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waster from landfills. In addition, This year’s continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign will bring the total to five million trees planted since DMB teamed up with TNC in 2020 to support reforestation. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org. Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, who will also produce the tour’s annual eco-village.