Dates set for free yard debris recycling events

Central Oregonians are staying home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This time at home provides a unique opportunity to prepare for fire season and take advantage of upcoming free yard debris recycling events.

Wildfire season is quickly approaching and Central Oregon has had a drier than average winter this year. Due to the dry winter, our area is seeing low fuel moisture levels and the long term forecast looks like we could have an early fire season in the Pacific Northwest. This means we have an elevated risk of larger fires in our area so Central Oregon fire personnel are already gearing up for a busy fire season.

COVID-19 could create some increased challenges to our fire season. Keeping wildland firefighters healthy and adhering to social distancing through this wildland season may be difficult. The goal will be to keep wildland fires small and focus on prevention efforts. This is where our community can help by preparing their homes and creating defensible space to get it fire ready.

Residents are asked to wear masks when they drop off their yard debris and to keep an appropriate space between themselves and other vehicles. Department of Solid Waste staff will conduct Fire Free events to allow for proper physical distancing between participants.

Now is the time to clean up your yards, create defensible spaces around homes and recycle that debris at FireFree collection sites FOR FREE in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

This year, Deschutes County will offer expanded FireFree event dates from May 9 to May 24 at Knott Landfill and local transfer stations. In partnership with Brooks Resources and Bend Fire & Rescue, the Bend west side location will also be open for three weekends in May.

Deschutes County:

(The following sites will be open May 9-24, unless otherwise noted)

Bend:

Knott Landfill; May 1 to October 31 hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 61050 SE 27th Street, Bend Westside Collection Site – Discovery West/Brooks Resources; weekends only; Crossing Drive at Skyliners Road – west of Miller Elementary (Crosby Dr.), near the Tree Farm subdivision

La Pine: Southwest Transfer Station; Wednesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 54580 Highway 97, La Pine

Redmond: Negus Transfer Station, Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 2400 NE Maple Way, Redmond

Sisters: Northwest Transfer Station; Wednesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 68200 Fryrear Road, Cloverdale

Sunriver: Sunriver Compost Site; May 15-16, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 18305 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver

Additionally:

Crook County:

Crook County Landfill in Prineville: Saturday, April 25

Jefferson County:

Madras: Box Canyon Transfer Site; June 13-14 and 20-21

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I drop off?

Grass clippings, brush, plant prunings, pine needles, pine cones, weeds, trimmings and branches, stumps or trees (no larger than 12” in diameter).

NOT Accepted: rocks, lumber, metal, trash or plastics of any kind, including plastic bags. Sod and dirt.

Where are the most vulnerable places for glowing embers to ignite my home?