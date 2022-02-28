Dates set for 2022 Bend Police Community Academy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department Community Academy has received recognition as a national and regional model and continues to be a highly popular program in the Bend community.

This class is held in the spring and meets once a week for nine weeks.

The goal of the program is to inform and educate participants about the Bend Police Department and the various ways Police carry out their mission. Instruction includes Narcotics, Traffic, CERT, K9’s, Officer Survival and more.

The classes are taught by officers chosen according to their specific area of expertise in law enforcement.

When students graduate, they are eligible to become Bend Police Department Volunteers. Volunteers work at various assignments such as Couriers, Disabled Parking and Special Events.

Held each spring, the Academy can accommodate 30 students per session and will be held March 29-May 24 this year.

Classes are held Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There is no charge for the Academy.

Please complete the application using this link: Community Academy Application, if you would like to participate in the next class, or go to the Bend Police Department webpage.

Applications can also be obtained at the Police Department’s Reception desk, 555 NE 15th Street, Bend, Oregon.

Please return completed applications via email to mlandolt@bendoregon.gov, via mail to PO Box 118, Bend, Oregon 97701, or drop them off in person at the department.