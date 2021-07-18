Darlene, Grandview fires inch towards containment; crews aided by mild weather

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Darlene Fire

The Darlene Fire in southeast La Pine reached 61 percent containment Saturday evening.

Crews continued to strengthen containment lines throughout Sunday, with minimal fire activity expected in the warm, dry temperatures.

Winds are expected to stay light, with gusts reaching up to 15 miles per hour.

Northwest Incident Management Team 6 will hand off leadership to a local Type 4 Incident Management team Monday morning.

Level 2 “Be Set” and Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notices are still in place in many areas.

The current evacuation map can be seen below.

Orange= Level 2 “Be Set”

Yellow= Level 1 “Be Ready”

Grandview Fire

The Grandview Fire burning 10 miles northeast of Sisters has been contained at 43 percent after reaching 6,032 acres.

Roughly 397 structures remain threatened by the flames.

Temperatures in the area are expected to stay in the lower 90s Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 8 miles per hour.

Crews mopped up deeper into the fire, and removed hazardous dead trees around the perimeter.

The current evacuation map can be seen below.

Red= Level 3 “Go Now”

Orange= Level 2 “Be Set”

Yellow= Level 1 “Be Ready”

The most updated evacuation information can be found here.

More information about both of these fires can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7665/