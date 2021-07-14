Darlene Fire in southeast La Pine reaches 700 acres Tuesday evening

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Evacuation zones are in place in southeast La Pine as the Darlene Fire remains active.

The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. and has grown to 700 acres.

Fire officials report “extreme fire behavior” from the scene.

Air tankers and SEATs are working to contain the flames.

La Pine Middle School is being set up as an evacuation point, and resources are on the way.

The La Pine rodeo grounds are accepting any animals in need of evacuation.

The map of the evacuation area can be seen below.

Update at 5:07 p.m., 7/13/21: A Level 2 “Go Now” evacuation notice has been placed on areas south of the Deschutes County line including the Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail subdivision, and Antelope Meadows.

Update at 6:36 p.m., 7/13/21: The temporary evacuation point has been changed from La Pine High School to La Pine Middle School.

Red= Level 3, “Go Now”

Orange= Level 2, “Get Ready”

Current updates on all evacuation notices can be found here.