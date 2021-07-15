Darlene Fire grows to 686 acres; 1% contained after three days of firefights

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Darlene Fire in southeast La Pine has grown to 686 acres and is one percent contained.

Around 165 fire personnel are fighting the fire for a third day in a row.

Crews caught and extinguished spot fires Wednesday, and hosed down some of the fire’s east and west portions.

Thursday saw crews strengthening containment lines and watching for any more spot fires.

A Red Flag warning is in place for high winds and low relative humidity until Thursday night at 11 p.m., and a cooling trend is expected to begin during the day.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team, NW Team #6, is currently managing the fire under Shawn Sheldon, Incident Commander.

The team is working with agency direction from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Walker Range Forest Protective Association.

Folks driving near the area are asked to be cautious, as excessive dust on the road can impede visibility.

An evacuation checkpoint continues to be run by the Red Cross at La Pine Middle School.

Evacuation orders in the area have not changed over the past day.

Red= Areas currently under a Level 3, “Go Now” evacuation notice include residences on Darlene Way south of La Pine to the Deschutes/Klamath County line, and along Old Ice Cave Rd.

Orange= Areas currently under a Level 2, “Get Set” evacuation notice include the Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail subdivision, and Antelope Meadows.

The current evacuation map can be seen below.

Current evacuation information can be found here.