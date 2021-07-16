Darlene Fire evacuation levels move down; all areas out of Level 3 “Go Now”

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Evacuations have been reduced around the Darlene Fire in southeast La Pine, moving all evacuation zones out of Level 3 “Go Now”.

This comes after at least two homes, several outbuildings, RVs, and other vehicles were damaged or destroyed in the flames.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office are adjusting evacuation levels around the Darlene Fire in coordination with fire managers.

The following areas have been reduced from a Level 3 (Go Now) Evacuation Notice to a A Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuation notice:

All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County Line including Old Ice Cave Rd.

The following areas have been reduced from a Level 2 (Be Set) Evacuation Notice to a Level 1 (Be Ready) Pre-Evacuation notice:

Areas south of the Deschutes/Klamath County line including most of township 23 east of Hwy 97. This area includes Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail, and Antelope Meadows.

Fire managers were consulted about the shifting of levels.

Those living inside the fire area are asked to be wary of dangers like burned trees, structures destroyed in the flames, and hazardous substances.

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at: https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at: www.centraloregonfire.org

For American Red Cross assistance, please call 1-888-680-1455.