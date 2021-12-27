‘Dangerously cold’ temps expected in Central/Eastern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

“Dangerously cold temperatures” are expected in Central and Eastern Oregon this week with wind chills in some areas dipping below zero, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.

The Arctic air mass will keep temperatures mainly in the teens and 20s and overnight lows in the single digits in some places all week.

Wind chills will range from single digits to 10 below zero.

Temperatures are expected to rebound on Thursday but wintry weather should continue into Saturday.

