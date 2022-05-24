▶️ Dangerous intersections on US 97 near Metolius closing for good

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three intersections on Highway 97 near Metolius in Jefferson County that have a history of serious and deadly crashes is being permanently closed Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is shutting down SW Bear Drive and Eureka Lane at US 97. ODOT said poor visibility and the fact the intersections are at the end of a passing lane have made the intersections especially dangerous.

A concrete barrier will be installed where Bear Drive meets the highway.

The closure will mean changes for drivers in the area who want to use Highway 97. Alternate routes are Ford Lane, Falcon Lane or Dover Lane. In anticipation, Ford and Falcon Lanes were paved.

Additionally, plans are in the works for new turn lanes on Dover Lane and more permanent closures of Bear Drive and Eureka Lane. That work will start in 2023. More information can be found here.

Bear Drive west and Eureka Lane were both closed in 2021.