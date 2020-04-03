▶️ Dandy’s is rollin’ along; spreading love with community gift card

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Global pandemic?

You’d never know it by the lunchtime crowd at Dandy’s Drive-In in Bend.

At the old school drive-in burger joint, which has been serving people on the go from their vehicles since the 60’s, it’s business as usual.

“The community has been amazing to continue to come in and support us,” said Dandy’s Drive-In Owner Toni Marie Scott. “We’ve really been trying to keep a sense of normalcy.”

Late last month they decided to give back to the community that continues to support them and “spread the love” to those who need it most right now.

“Spread the love, it’s a community gift card basically where if you need a meal there’s money there for you to get a meal,” Scott said. “And then, if you have enough to share, it’s to spread the love and add to it. It’s a community-funded gift card!”

Customers have put hundreds of dollars on the gift card, paying for a cheeseburger, fries and soda for dozens of people in need.

Scott says it’s their way of giving back to a community that’s shown a brighter side in the face of adversity.

“We see a lot of people who come in who don’t have money for a meal and we think feeding people is wonderful,” Scott said. “We love our community.”

Dandy’s is encouraging anyone who needs a meal to use the “Spread the Love” gift card.

Scott says they hope to keep the community gift card open forever.