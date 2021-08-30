Dance contest, fresh music to debut at Madras Latino Fest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new band, ballet folkloric group, and Latino dance competition will show up for the first time at this year’s Latino Fest in Madras on Sept. 11.

The event put on by the Latino Community Association takes place at Sahalee Park, SE 7th and C St. in Madras from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An interactive Kid’s Zone, cultural booths, food and beverages, and a farmer’s market will be included in the festivities.

COVID-19 vaccinations, free masks and food boxes will also be provided.

The band Super de Durango y El Rorro from Forest Grove will take to the stage, as well as the dance group Grupo de Danza México Lindo.

Locals can register for the new Latin dance competition by calling Hilda León at (541) 350-9280.

All guests must wear face masks, in accordance with state mask mandates for crowded outdoor events.

Jefferson County, the City of Madras and Bend Broadband are all sponsors of the 2021 celebration.