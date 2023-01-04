▶️ WATCH: Artist makes mural of Damar Hamlin using Rubik’s Cubes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dylan Sadiq, an artist from New Jersey who is known as ‘The College Cuber’, created a tribute to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin using only Rubik’s Cubes.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game on Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals. As of Wednesday, the Bills informed the public that Hamlin was still in critical condition, but “signs of improvement” had been noted overnight on Tuesday.

Sadiq told Storyful that a typical mosaic takes him three hours to complete. Sadiq said he’s a fan of the Bills, but also creates images of athletes “from all sports teams and leagues.”

