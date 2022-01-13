Damaged Skyliner lift at Mt. Bachelor out of commission indefinitely

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Skyliner Express chairlift at Mt. Bachelor will be out of commission for “an indefinite period” after crews on Wednesday discovered damage to major components that likely will have to be remanufactured.

President and GM John McLeod provided the update on the ski area’s website, saying when the popular lift went down just before Christmas, they knew it would be a complex fix but believed the damage was limited to standard, available components.

“Had this been the case, we had all the parts necessary to have Skyliner back in action for the upcoming weekend,” he said.

Instead, the quad sustained damage to “major components,” McLeod said that will require Mt. Bachelor and the lift manufacturer, Doppelmayr, to engineer a solution.

McLeod said teams are already implementing contingency plans to re-imagine the resort for a period without this important lift and the terrain and parking area that it serves. This will include:

Moving some of the Woodward Parks to new areas of the mountain

Expanded grooming of less frequently groomed areas of other parts of the mountain

Running shuttles from the Skyliner parking lot so it can continue to utilize that parking area and provide access to Skyliner trails for those willing to ride a bus back to West Village for their next lap (think untouched powder runs on certain days!)

“Our resort will transform over the next few days and possibly weeks as we explore ways to make lemonade from this bunch of lemons,” McLeod said.

He said crews finished recovery work on the Summit chairlift, which had experienced extensive icing from a week-long storm cycle.

Weather kept the lift closed Thursday, but McLeod expected it to turn on Friday.

“The weekend looks clear for continuous Summit operations,” he said. “As always, the Mt Bachelor team’s dedication and creativity will shine through, and although we are all sad to be without Skyliner for a bit longer, we will do whatever we can to make the most of what we have, which is still plenty!”