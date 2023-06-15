Veterans home shelters in place for 150-acre wildfire in The Dalles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Evacuations have been ordered for the Mile 87 fire in The Dalles in Wasco County. The 150-acre fire had zero percent containment as of Wednesday night.

The fire sparked Wednesday afternoon and quickly grew, pushed by gusty winds. But by Wednesday night, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said extreme fire activity had moderated and crews continued to fight the fire actively.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office mobilized two scooper planes to help fight the fire.

As of Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office issued a Level 3 “Go Now evacuation for the area east of Fifteen Mile Road from East 2nd Street to Eightmile Road.

The Oregon Veterans’ Home, which is within the Level 3 evacuation zone, was sheltering in place Wednesday night with fire engines staged around the structure to protect the building, its residents and staff.

A Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation was in place for View Point Mobile Park, the intersection of Eightmile Road and Fifteen Mile Road to the intersection of Emerson Loop Road and Company Hollow Road, north from East 2nd Street east to the intersection of Old Moody Road and Company Hollow Road.