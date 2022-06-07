The Dalles man sentenced to 7 1/2 years for child pornography

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man from The Dalles was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for possessing and transporting thousands of images of child pornography, federal prosecutors announced.

Nickolas K. Parsons, 27, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Parsons was accused of using an encrypted online file sharing service called MEGA to send links to child pornography. Federal agents tracked down Parsons through Twitter. After agents seized his phone, Parsons allegedly admitted to viewing child pornography online and gave investigators his MEGA account information.

That account was found to have thousands of images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Parsons was indicted in June 2020. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 22, 2022.

