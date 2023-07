by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dakota’s Brick Shop held its grand opening Saturday at their new location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center.

Hundreds of people showed up as early as 7am and there was a line around the building with brick enthusiasts waiting to get in.

At 5000 square feet, their new location provides much more space and the ability to better cater to the community.

The store is working on a room to hold birthday parties and adult building nights.