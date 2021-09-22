DA, investigators preparing new evidence for grand jury in Bend fatal shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel on Wednesday said his office and the Bend Police Department are reviewing new evidence they’ve received following a fatal shooting over the weekend and will present the information to a grand jury in the coming days.

Hummel issued a statement saying much of the additional evidence obtained came from members of the public who have come forward since 22-year-old Barry Washington of Bend was shot to death outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning.

He did not elaborate on any of the new details of the case.

The suspect, 27-year-old Ian Cranston of Redmond, was initially arrested and jailed on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter charges and was released after posting bail.

Cranston is due back in court on Oct. 5th.

In his statement, Hummel reminded the community no formal charges have been filed and the seven-member grand jury would decide what, if any charges, would be handed down.

Hummel’s full statement is below:

“I never met Barry Washington, but I know he was fortunate to be loved by so many caring and passionate family members. When I and the members of the DA’s office talk with Barry’s family, their love for him is evident and the pain they are experiencing is palpable. They lost a son, nephew, cousin, brother, and rock of their family. They are hurting and I grieve for them.

Barry’s family lost one of their own and our community lost a young, black man in the prime of his life, on a downtown street for a senseless reason. Barry’s life mattered and our community needs to show his family that we know this. Barry’s family should not trust me – how could they? They don’t know me. It is incumbent on me and my team to earn their trust by our actions. I commit to doing this.

At the same time, Ian Cranston is presumed innocent, and in fact is innocent, unless and until my office proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. In all cases I embrace the presumption of innocence, and this case will be no different.

Thank you to all the members of our community who contacted me to urge me to seek justice for Barry. If I could bring Barry back to life I would, but obviously I cannot. But I can work my tail off so that his family feels our community saw Barry, that we see them, and that we believe Barry’s life, their lives, and the lives of all black people matter. I will do this.”