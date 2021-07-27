DA drops sex abuse, harassment charges against Sisters spa owner

by Central Oregon Daily News

The Deschutes County District Attorney has dropped criminal charges against the owner of a Sisters beer-spa who had been accused of third-degree sex abuse and harassment.

Michael Boyle 60, was arrested in late June after an investigation into illegal massages at the business, Hop in the Spa, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

In the initial arrest report, Sgt. Jayson Janes said one woman reported being a victim of sexual abuse and harassment while at the spa.

“I declined to file criminal charges in this case because I determined the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Boyle touched the complaining witness in an area of her body that would constitute a crime,” District Attorney John Hummel told Central Oregon Daily News. “I did report Mr. Boyle to the Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists for practicing massage without a license.”

The popular business on Sisters’ main street offered a unique spa experience in which guests relaxed with microbrew soaks.