Cyclist badly injured after being hit by car on HWY 97 in Redmond

A bicyclist was badly injured early Wednesday morning after being struck by a car on Highway 97 in Redmond.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 6400 block of the highway around 3:34 a.m. and found a semi-conscious cyclist laying in the middle of the southbound lane.

The cyclist, 41-year-old Jeremy James of Washington, had reportedly been hit by a car traveling at highway speed, said Battalion Chief Ken Brown.

Oregon State Police said James was wearing dark-colored clothing and headphones and had no visible lights as he was riding in the “A” lane.

Paramedics treated James for potentially life-threatening injuries before an air ambulance took the victim to St. Charles.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-ol Redmond man, reported minor injuries, Brown said.

No other information was provided.