CVS, Walgreens announce $10 billion in opioid settlements

Two of the largest U.S pharmacy chains have agreed in principle to pay a total of about $10 billion to settle lawsuits over the toll of powerful prescription opioids.

In addition to the deals with CVS Health and Walgreens, a lawyer for local governments said Wednesday that settlement talks continue with Walmart.

The developments could amount to the last huge settlements announced in years of litigation between government entities and drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over opioids.

RELATED: Warm Springs Prevention Team brings opioid crisis awareness to reservation

RELATED: Oregon opioid overdoses increased in 2021, new report shows

Governments say pharmacies were filling prescriptions they should have flagged as inappropriate.

Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over two decades.