Cutoff Fire burns in Klamath Co. at 1,500 acres, 10% contained

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire in Klamath County is burning an estimated 1,500 acres and is at 10% containment as of 10:24 p.m. Sunday. The fire, called the Cutoff fire, is located six miles north of Bonanza.

The fire is burning on a mix of public and private forestland and threatens approximately 125 structures.

Fire managers estimate that over half of the fire’s 1,500-acre perimeter has been lined.

Several areas remain in a Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation order in effect for the area east of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, between Jaguar Lane/Racoon Lane and Spaniel Lane/ Crocodile Lane, west of Thrasher Drive. Evacuation levels remain unchanged at this time.

Incident Commander Joe Hessel praised the work of local agencies. “The local forces did an excellent job getting this fire knocked down quickly. They did a tremendous amount of work. Our job is to pick up where they left off and finish the job,” said Hessel.

The weather forecast calls for continued hot and dry weather with the potential for thunderstorms.