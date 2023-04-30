Customers enjoy brews and pups during pet adoption event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Brews and pups were the theme at 10 Barrel Brewing Company on Sunday.

The nonprofit Street Dog Hero hosted an adoption event for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day at 10 Barrel’s westside location.

Eight dogs were available for adoption on site, as customers enjoyed some food and drinks.

“Everything that we do really requires people to be familiar with Street Dog Hero, what we do, donate their time and of course, adopt is the big one,” says Street Dog Hero Executive Director Kristen Elrod. “So pretty much awareness is the number one reason why we love these events. It really helps us get involved in the community.”

Street Dog Hero has rescued animals from around the world by bringing them to the Pacific Northwest and helping them find a new home.

If you could not make it out on Sunday but are looking for your next furry friend, you can visit the Street Dog Hero website to learn more about adoptable pets and their organization.