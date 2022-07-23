Custom paint and classic chrome shine in Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Car enthusiasts from around the region rolled into The Village at Sunriver on Saturday for the 7th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show.

Some 62 cars were on display around mall for folks to check out.

Back after a two year pandemic hiatus, the show was a blast from the automotive past.

Ron Burns of Redmond brought out his custom 1952 five window Chevy truck he’s dubbed ‘The Creamsicle’.

“It’s the smiles, it’s the memories everybody comes up that has a memory about an old truck like this, it’s super a lot of fun,” said Burns.

Awards were handed out, including people’s choice where folks could vote for their favorite ride.